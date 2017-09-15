Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, September 14th and early Friday morning, September 15th.

The first shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near 38th Street and North Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old man was in the area to meet friends when a subject attempted to rob the victim.

The victim tried to fight off the suspect at which time he was shot by the suspect. The victim received a non-life threatening injury. He was conveyed to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police responded to another shooting around 12:15 a.m. in the area of 86th Street and Joyce Avenue.

According to police, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man was walking to his vehicle when several gunshots were fired in his direction. He received a non-fatal gunshot injury. He was conveyed to a local hospital where he was treated and expected to survive.

MPD are searching for suspects in both shootings.