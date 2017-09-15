LIVE: Jury watches Anissa Weier’s 3-hour police interview from 2014
Report: Former Sheriff David Clarke given 100 days to correct thesis or he could lose degree

Posted 3:18 pm, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:20PM, September 15, 2017

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke could lose his post-graduate degree — according to a new report from CNN.

It started in May, when CNN’s KFile investigative team found a number of instances of plagiarism in his thesis for the Naval Postgraduate School.

CNN acquired the school’s decision on Friday, September 15th through a freedom of information request.

The school found Clarke in violation of the school’s code, but doesn’t believe he did it intentionally.

The school is giving him 100 days to correct his thesis, or lose his degree.

 

