Senate committee to vote on permit-less gun carry bill

MADISON — Wisconsin residents could carry concealed weapons with a permit or training under a proposal that’s up for a vote in a state Senate committee next week.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Friday it planned to vote on the bill Tuesday.

Current state law requires anyone who carries a concealed weapon to obtain a permit and get training.

The proposed bill would do away with the license requirement for someone who wanted to carry a hidden weapon.

In schools that permit carrying concealed weapons, the bill would allow only license holders to legally bring them onto the grounds or into buildings.

The measure would have to pass the Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker, before becoming law.