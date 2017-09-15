Senate committee to vote on permit-less gun carry bill

TINLEY PARK, IL - DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
TINLEY PARK, IL - DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MADISON — Wisconsin residents could carry concealed weapons with a permit or training under a proposal that’s up for a vote in a state Senate committee next week.
The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Friday it planned to vote on the bill Tuesday.
Current state law requires anyone who carries a concealed weapon to obtain a permit and get training.
The proposed bill would do away with the license requirement for someone who wanted to carry a hidden weapon.
In schools that permit carrying concealed weapons, the bill would allow only license holders to legally bring them onto the grounds or into buildings.
The measure would have to pass the Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker, before becoming law.