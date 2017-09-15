Splendor of autumn: 45th annual Wine & Harvest Festival runs Saturday and Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Cedarburg to preview the Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival. The 45th annual Wine and Harvest Festival runs Saturday and Sunday in historic downtown Cedarburg. There will be food, music, and of course, wine.

About Wine & Harvest Festival (website)

As the leaves begin to change and the fresh air turns brisk, the splendor of autumn is soon to be upon us! To kick-off this beautiful season, come and celebrate a sweet and savory weekend at the 45th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival in historic downtown Cedarburg! Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, the festival opens Saturday, September 16 from 10 am - 6 pm (with the Gruber Law Office Main Stage open later that evening until 8:30 pm playing live music) and Sunday, September 17 from 10 am - 5 pm.

