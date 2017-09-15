× Take a look: Hurricane Irma tears the membrane on roof of Marlins Park

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins will be playing the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park this weekend — thanks to Hurricane Irma.

Aerial video of Marlins Park shows some of the damage the storm did to the Marlins’ ballpark.

The biggest issue — the rubber plastic membrane on the west vertical face of the center panel of the roof will need to be replaced immediately following the conclusion of the 2017 season. Marlins officials say this represents approximately six percent of the entire roof membrane. This membrane serves to weatherproof the roof structure.

Outside of the roof, Marlins Park did not experience any flooding or water damage. They are still picking up debris from the trees surrounding the stadium.