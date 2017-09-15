The National Avenue Trophy goes to Eisenhower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN-- It's battle for the National Avenue Championship, as New Berlin West took on New Berlin Eisenhower. Ike gets rolling in the first as Bryce Miller rolls out and connects with Stephen Halusen for 18 yards. That leads to a touchdown and a 7-to-0 Ike lead. A little later in the quarter, Jake Belongia fights his way through traffic for 26 yards and the touchdown. The lead grows again, this time when Miller airs it out to Ben Buechel and 48 yards later the Lions are up 21 to nothing. And Eisenhower rolls to take home the National Avenue trophy.

New Berlin West 0

New Berlin Eisenhower 35

Final