West Allis police search for man who stole wallet from bar near 76th and Becher

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from a bar located near 76th and Becher.

The theft took place on Saturday, September 9th around 1:00 a.m.

According to police, the victim set his wallet down at the bar and a black male in his late 30s or early 40s — possibly named “Isaic” stole it.

The department posted several photos to their Facebook page of the suspect:

PHOTO GALLERY

If you know this man or anything related to this, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.