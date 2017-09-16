27-year-old Illinois resident killed in Dodge County motorcycle crash

DODGE COUNTY — Dodge County officials say a 27-year-old motorcyclist from Illinois died after crashing into a ditch near County Highway FW and County Highway G in the Township of Westford.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, September 16th.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, William Golliher was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson northbound on County Highway FW, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with County Highway G. Golliher, traveled through the intersection and into the northbound ditch, vaulted and overturned.

Officials say Golliher was ejected and the motorcycle struck a parked, unattended vehicle. A resident found Golliher and the motorcycle at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Golliher was flown from the scene by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison and died from the sustained injuries.

Assisting at the scene was: Randolph EMS and Fire Department, Flight for Life, Beaver Dam Paramedics and Town of Fox Lake Police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

