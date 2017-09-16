× Firefighters battle fire in Richfield; multiple agencies help

RICHFIELD — Firefighters responded to a fire in Richfield near Highway 145 and Cedar Lane Saturday, September 16th.

The fire happened around 9:45 a.m. according to WisDOT.

Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Division 111 said Richfield Volunteer Fire Company upgraded the fire to the full 2nd alarm level.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Law enforcement reports all lanes North and South bound are closed at WIS 145 at Cedar Lane due to the fire.

