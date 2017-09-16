“Just walk:” 40th annual Briggs & Al’s Run/Walk raises $20M for Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The 2017 Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk turned 40 years old Saturday, September 16th, and roughly 15,000 people showed up to celebrate it.

The message is simple and clear: Support the kids, and their families, whatever the cost.

Little Milena (Mia) Imholte is a Children's champion. Just after she was born, she was diagnosed with a heart defect.

"Mia, and the condition that she has, it's likely she'll be seen at Children's even into adulthood," Mia's mother, Kelly Imholte said.

"So this is very important to us to come out and help support Children's Hospital and do what we can," Mia's father, Aaron Imholte said.

The 40th anniversary of the Briggs and Al's Run/Walk acts as a major fundraiser for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

"We have a number of our employees where their kids have been in Childrens', either short-term or longer term, and I'll tell you... I hear the stories and it's heartbreaking. But at the end of the day we're here," Todd Teske with Briggs and Stratton said.

People who've been coming out here for 40 years say this is the sight that never gets old. A sea of people, 15,000 to be exact, coming out here to celebrate, and take part in a beautiful cause.

It's one of the longest running events in Wisconsin, and one of the more successful - with roughly $20-million raised as of this year. And that's more than enough reason to cheer and run. And a moment, to let children like Milena, relax and just be a kid.

To make a donation to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, click here.