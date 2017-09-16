Milwaukee police searching for missing 47-year-old James Starks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for 47-year-old James Starks, who’s considered critically missing. Officials say Starks is reported to have a brain injury that causes confusion and alters his sense of time.

Police say Starks went missing from a home near 51st and Keefe. He was last seen between the hours of 11:00 p.m. Friday, and 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16th.

Starks is described as a black male, 6’0″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo with the name “Paige” on his right arm and was last seen wearing a maroon fleece, gray jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Stark’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee police.