Milwaukee police: Woman’s vehicle struck 4 times near 15th and Madison

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 15th and Madison early Saturday, September 16th.

Officials said a woman was driving in the area when she heard gun shots. She decided to pull over and get out of her vehicle. She then found her vehicle was struck four times.

Police responded to the scene and found shell casings.

There were no injures and no suspects.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.