Police: Man shot after family dispute escalates into shots fired

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot near 13th and Greenfield Friday night, September 15th.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said several family members were involved in an argument when the conflict escalated into gunshots being fired. The 23-year-old victim was shot during the gunfire.

Police said the victim was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

