Recognize her? Woman makes off with nearly $200 in liquor from Brookfield Pick ‘N Save

BROOKFIELD — Police are looking to find a woman who stole nearly $200 worth of liquor from the Pick ‘N Save store located on Capitol Drive near 124th Street in Brookfield.

The theft happened Thursday, September 7th around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect took approximately $177.42 worth of liquor without permission and without payment. Police say she wore sunglasses at the time of the theft to conceal her identity.

Anyone who has information in regard to this robbery or suspect, you’re asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.