Wisconsin Badgers lead BYU Cougars 24-6 at the half

PROVO, Utah — The Wisconsin Badgers are leading the BYU Cougars 24-3 as they go head to head at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 16th.

Kickoff was set for 2:30 p.m.

Almost gametime. Bucky welcomes A LOT of #Badgers to Provo! pic.twitter.com/JSoij8yA64 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) September 16, 2017

Wisconsin is first to put points on the board, with a 23-yard field goal from Rafael Gaglianone, 3-0.

Shortly after, BYU scored a 31-yard field goal from Rhett Almond to tie it up late in the first, 3-3.

The Badgers returned downfield with a two-yard touchdown rush from Austin Ramesh, 10-3.

In the second quarter, Badgers’ Alex Hornibrook pass to Quintez Cephus nine yards for a touchdown, 17-3.

Wisconsin heats up with another 15-yard pass to Cephus for a touchdown, 24-3.

Before halftime, the Cougars completed at 32-yard field goal, 24-6.

Next up, the Badgers will take on Northwestern on Saturday, September 30th.