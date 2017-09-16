Wisconsin National Guard soldiers return home after assisting in Hurricane Irma relief efforts

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin National Guard troops are headed home after helping in the recovery efforts for Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The troops have been gone for almost a week.

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 128th Refueling Wing boarded by 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at Homestead Air Reserve Base, in Florida on Friday, September 16th.

“We are keeping Florida and all those affected by Hurricane Irma in our thoughts and prayers,” Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general said in the release before the troops left. “Mobilizing in times of state and federal emergency is at the very core of who we are as the National Guard. Not only are we the primary combat reserve of our nation’s Army and Air Force, we are also the nation’s first military responder in times of emergency. Wisconsin is ready to assist in any way necessary, and National Guardsmen from the Badger State will remain in the region as long as needed. It’s our honor and privilege to assist the people of Florida and their Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun in this response.”