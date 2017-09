× 3 injured in result of crash on I-43 SB

MILWAUKEE — A crash along I-43 SB at Keefe caused some backups Sunday afternoon, September 17th.

Milwaukee Fire Department said three people were injured in the crash. One of them has serious injuries. The victims were all taken to the hospital.

Lanes quickly cleared after the crash.

