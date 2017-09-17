Family, friends of mother killed by alleged drunk, wrong-way driver: “Would like to see some remorse”

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother of two was killed by a wrong-way driver, and prosecutors say that driver was drunk. Candace Franckowiak was working as a medical courier when she was struck head-on, and Franckowiak’s family is remembering a devoted mother whose life was taken too soon.

“For somebody to go to work and not come home, it’s a very hard thing to deal with,” Tania Perez, a friend of Franckowiak said.

On Monday, September 11th, as Franckowiak was on the job as a medical courier, her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on Highway 164 in the Town of Lisbon.

“It’s been a really hard week,” Perez said.

The mother of two died at the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody. Investigators say Abby Dominski was drunk.

“I would like to see some sort of remorse from her,” Perez said.

Dominski appeared in court Wednesday, September 13th wearing a neck brace and protective vest. Her bail was set at $100,000.

“Her family can still talk to her. Her family can still hug her,” Cassandra Barrera, Franckowiak’s daughter said.

Franckowiak’s family members and friends are now leaning on each other for support as they remember a woman who was devoted to her two children and grandbaby.

“We miss her and nobody could take her place. You have your moments where you just, you miss her, very much. You’re not going to see her or hear her voice anymore,” Perez said.

They said they wanted to speak out because Franckowiak’s life shouldn’t have been stolen, and there are a lot of people now suffering because of it.

“Stand up. Speak out. Don’t let your friends drive drunk,” Perez said.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help pay funeral costs and support Franckowiak’s two children, one who is still in high school. CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation.