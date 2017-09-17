“Going to be electric:” 1-0 Packers face 1-0 Falcons in NFC Championship rematch 🏈
ATLANTA, Georgia — The 1-0 Green Bay Packers face the Atlanta Falcons on the road Sunday, September 17th, marking the second straight year that the Packers play at a new stadium in Week 2, according to Packers.com.
Ahead of Sunday night’s game (with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.), the Packers announced T David Bakhtiari and T Bryan Bulaga would not play. The Packers’ inactives are below:
32 RB Devante Mays
41 CB Lenzy Pipkins
55 LB Ahmad Brooks
69 T David Bakhtiari
75 T Bryan Bulaga
78 T Jason Spriggs
90 DT Montravius Adams
The captains for the Packers’ first road game of the regular season are as follows:
WR Jordy Nelson
LB Nick Perry
LB Joe Thomas
The Packers are hoping to remain undefeated after their matchup vs. the Falcons. They’re 1-0 after beating the Seattle Seahawks in their regular-season opener September 10th at Lambeau Field.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates as play gets underway Sunday night.