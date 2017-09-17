× “Going to be electric:” 1-0 Packers face 1-0 Falcons in NFC Championship rematch 🏈

ATLANTA, Georgia — The 1-0 Green Bay Packers face the Atlanta Falcons on the road Sunday, September 17th, marking the second straight year that the Packers play at a new stadium in Week 2, according to Packers.com.

Ahead of Sunday night’s game (with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.), the Packers announced T David Bakhtiari and T Bryan Bulaga would not play. The Packers’ inactives are below:

32 RB Devante Mays

41 CB Lenzy Pipkins

55 LB Ahmad Brooks

69 T David Bakhtiari

75 T Bryan Bulaga

78 T Jason Spriggs

90 DT Montravius Adams

The captains for the Packers’ first road game of the regular season are as follows:

WR Jordy Nelson

LB Nick Perry

LB Joe Thomas

The Packers are hoping to remain undefeated after their matchup vs. the Falcons. They’re 1-0 after beating the Seattle Seahawks in their regular-season opener September 10th at Lambeau Field.

