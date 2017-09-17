Help wanted: Green Bay Packers, Delaware North Sportservice seek employees to work at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — Need a job? The Green Bay Packers are now hiring!

The Green Bay Packers and Delaware North Sportservice are looking for employees to assist with Packers games and events, and provide legendary customer service to all guests at Lambeau Field year-round — and there’s a job fair set for Monday, September 18th.

Employees are sought for gamedays and non-gamedays for the Lambeau Field guest services and security departments, as well as part-time positions within the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, Atrium events and Park Attendants for Titletown.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for all positions.

Delaware North is also seeking employees for positions in concessions, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, catering and a wide variety of other roles. Applicants must be at least 14 years old.

Those interested in a position can learn more at the job fair on Monday, September 18th, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Lambeau Field Atrium. On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair.

Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for all remaining home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.