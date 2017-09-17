× Intentionally set: Racine fire officials seek info. after fire at vacant home under raze order

RACINE — Fire officials in Racine are investigating a fire they say was intentionally set early Sunday, September 17th.

It happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a home on Superior Street near Hamilton Street.

According to fire officials, neighbors called 911 to report the fire, and firefighters found fire at the rear of the structure. It was brought under control within about 15 minutes.

No one was hurt.

The home was vacant with a raze order in place from the City of Racine, and officials believe this fire was intentionally set.

They’re now seeking information about the cause of the fire. Anyone with info. is asked to call RFD at 262-635-7915