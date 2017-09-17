× Investigation underway after crash at Hampton and Green Bay; aftermath caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Sunday, September 17th near Hampton and Green Bay.

Video shared with FOX6 News by a viewer shows the damage. In the video, the front ends of at least two vehicles appear nearly destroyed.

We’re told no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

