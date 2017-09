× Medical Examiner: Fatal shooting near 23rd and State

MILWAUKEE — A fatal shooting occurred in Milwaukee Sunday morning, September 17th.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. near the area of 23rd and State.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner has confirmed they were called to the shooting.

The Medical Examiner said one person was shot and killed.

So far, police have not release any additional information.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.