Milwaukee-Chicago Amtrak train forced to stop after person dies crossing tracks

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — The Amtrak Hiawatha train was forced to stop after it was involved with a trespasser incident at the Northbrook Metra Station in Illinois Sunday morning, September 17th.

According to Amtrak, the incident happened around 9:00 a.m. and took place at a crossing.

Amtrak has confirmed the person died at the scene.

There were no injuries to the 126 passengers or crew on the train.

Amtrak noted the maximum track speed through this area is 79 mph.

The train, that goes from Milwaukee to Chicago, was delayed for two hours and was back on track by 11:00 a.m.

