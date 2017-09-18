59-year-old child enticement suspect charged after 3 incidents reported

MILWAUKEE — A 59-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection with three separate child enticement incidents that happened Wednesday, September 13th. Two of the incidents happened in Milwaukee, the other in West Allis.

Scott Lucas is facing three counts of child enticement (sexual contact or intercourse).

According to the criminal complaint, a 12-year-old boy was walking home from a park near 49th and Manitoba Wednesday, September 13th around 5:00 p.m. He was near 60th and Oklahoma when he was approached by a suspicious man, later identified as Scott Lucas, who tried to entice him.

The complaint indicates Lucas waived the boy across the street — and asked if he wanted to make a quick $20 in exchange for a sex act. The child said “no thank you” and walked away. Lucas then fled the scene.

Around 5:45 p.m. that same day Lucas allegedly approached another child, this time an 11-year-old boy who riding a scooter on 49th Street near Manitoba Street. Lucas allegedly asked the child if he could “touch him” for $20. The child told Lucas he had to go, and left the area.

The complaint indicates the third incident happened around 6:15 p.m. near 88th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, a 12-year-old boy was waiting for friend when a black Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows and a spotlight on the driver’s side drove by him. The boy stated the driver, later identified as Lucas, said “do you want to make an easy $20” in exchange for a sex act. The child ran home and told his mother.

Lucas was taken into custody on September 14th during a traffic stop in the area of 29th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. During the traffic stop, Lucas indicated to officers he had a handgun inside his vehicle. Officers found a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun partially concealed underneath the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The defendant did not have a State of Wisconsin Carrying Concealed Weapon permit.

According to the criminal complaint, Lucas told investigators that he attempted to entice children four times on September 13th — and the locations were 60th and Oklahoma, Manitoba Park and in West Allis.

The defendant explained that his plan was to perform a sex act on the boys and then let them go. The defendant stated he offered all the boys $20-$30.