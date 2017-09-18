Police release sketch, surveillance video amid manhunt for Aldi armed robbery suspect

BROOKFIELD — Town of Brookfield police on Monday, September 18th released a sketch and surveillance video of a suspect accused in an armed robbery at the Aldi store on Bluemound in Brookfield that led to lockdowns at several area businesses Saturday night, September 16th.

The suspect slipped away from police as first responders with several agencies surrounded an Aldi grocery store in Brookfield Saturday night — prompting lockdowns at nearby businesses. Though he remains at large after the Aldi armed robbery, customers told FOX6 they were grateful for the law enforcement response.

“You just have to be aware of all of your surroundings,” a customer said at Aldi on Bluemound near Janacek Sunday.

Just hours earlier, a masked suspect terrorized people inside.

“I feel sad for everybody,” a customer said.

A man who police say was armed with a handgun, was spotted by responding officers directing employees as he robbed the grocery store of money. Two employees were able to escape on their own, but a third victim, a customer, hid inside until officers were able to get her to safety. Meanwhile, Brookfield police along with eight other agencies responded and searched for the suspect.

“At first it was a little shocking,” said Thomas Gibson, who was placed on lockdown at Best Buy. “They just kind of told us it wasn’t safe. Outside, the police officer actually came to the door and told the manager at Best Buy not to let anybody leave because they didn’t have the area fully secure, so they told us we just had to wait in there until they made sure everything was OK.”

“I think the response was great,” a customer said.

But they were discouraged that the suspect got away.

“I think that is unreal that he was able to get away,” a customer said.

Police have described the suspect as a black man, who wore a baseball hat with a sticker on it, a bandanna covering his face, a black hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt and dark pants. He was carrying a black backpack and he was armed with a handgun.

It’s believed he obtained an unknown amount of money from Aldi, and it’s believed he may be connected to other area Aldi robberies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call them at 262-796-3798.