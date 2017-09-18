Child neglect charges filed against school bus driver after 3 kids left home alone

MILWAUKEE — Child neglect charges have been filed against a mother after three children, ages six, one and five months were found alone in a home in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were serving papers at a home when they found the children had been left alone. The baby was in a crib, and the other two were sleeping on a couch.

The 29-year-old mother returned home from work as a school bus driver and said a man who she could not identify had been watching her kids.

Sheriff’s officials said the grandmother arrived and said she did not know the children were at the home alone.

According to a criminal complaint, the mother normally leaves for work between 5:45 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., returning around 9:00 a.m.

The mother faces up to 27 months in jail if convicted on three counts of child neglect.