China Lights: One of the most popular events for 2016 is back for an encore

HALES CORNERS -- One of the most popular events for 2016 is back for an encore. China Lights: The Magic Returns opens this weekend, and Carl got an early look at the lantern festival.
China Lights is an event that celebrates the art, skill, and beauty of traditional Chinese lantern festivals that have been celebrated for the last 400 years. This has been accomplished through an almost two month long building process where about 50 exhibits, made of more than 1,000 components, are welded together, covered with colored silk, and then hand painted. These displays are then illuminated with LED lighting to complete the amazing visual experience. The show site is approximately 3/4 of a mile and does include some steps and uneven surfaces. We recommend 2-3 hours to experience the entire exhibition.
In addition to the lighted displays there are multiple nightly performances of classic Chinese arts. Performance times are posted at the Welcome Gate nightly. The Nightly Illumination Parade takes place around 6:15 p.m. each night in the Shrub Mall.
There are also displays highlighting the history and culture of China from the past to the present.
Asian and American food is available for purchase along with beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
Tickets can be purchased at the on-site box office during the event, through the event website at www.chinalights.org or they may be purchased at various county park locations. Tickets are good for any night of the current season that the event is open. No reciprocal garden admissions or Friends of Boerner Botanical Garden Memberships are valid during the China Lights special event. There is no refund due to rain, power outages, and/or other unforeseen conditions. In the unlikely event of a weather caused cancellation, patrons on the grounds will be given rain checks for a subsequent show.