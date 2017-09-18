China Lights: One of the most popular events for 2016 is back for an encore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALES CORNERS -- One of the most popular events for 2016 is back for an encore. China Lights: The Magic Returns opens this weekend, and Carl got an early look at the lantern festival.

About China Lights (website)

China Lights is an event that celebrates the art, skill, and beauty of traditional Chinese lantern festivals that have been celebrated for the last 400 years. This has been accomplished through an almost two month long building process where about 50 exhibits, made of more than 1,000 components, are welded together, covered with colored silk, and then hand painted. These displays are then illuminated with LED lighting to complete the amazing visual experience. The show site is approximately 3/4 of a mile and does include some steps and uneven surfaces. We recommend 2-3 hours to experience the entire exhibition.

In addition to the lighted displays there are multiple nightly performances of classic Chinese arts. Performance times are posted at the Welcome Gate nightly. The Nightly Illumination Parade takes place around 6:15 p.m. each night in the Shrub Mall. There are also displays highlighting the history and culture of China from the past to the present.

Asian and American food is available for purchase along with beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

