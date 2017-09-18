“Come and get me:” Man arrested following 2 pursuits, standoffs in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody early Sunday morning, September 17th following two police pursuits and standoffs in Washington County.

It began around 1:50 a.m. after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received two separate 911 calls relating to a white SUV “all over the road” on Cty Tk NN near Church Drive in the Town of Jackson.

The vehicle was last seen by the callers northbound on 18th Avenue from Cty Tk NN.

West Bend Police observed the vehicle on Paradise Drive near Peters Drive in the Town of West Bend and attempted to stop the vehicle based on the Sheriff’s Office request.

A five-mile pursuit at low speeds began in the southern portion of the Town of West Bend and the northern part of the Town of Polk. The white SUV became stuck in a ditch at 2:13 a.m. after deputies were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices.

The driver, later identified as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, refused officer’s commands to exit the vehicle and a standoff ensued after he told deputies, “Come and get me.”

He denied having any weapon with him.

Officials say deputies were able to determine the man was a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history including weapon violations. Deputies were also able to determine he had an outstanding Temporary Restraining Order issued against him from his wife that had not yet been served.

After about 45 minutes of non-compliance, the suspect was able to power out his SUV from the ditch and the pursuit continued. The secondary low speed pursuit lasted another six miles ending when the vehicle went into the ditch again near Mayfield Road south of Pleasant Valley Road and the suspect could not get back out.

The suspect, who once again refused to exit the vehicle, told law enforcement, “This will end in death.”

At 3:23 a.m. the Washington County SWAT Team was summoned to the location. At 4:32 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody using the armored rescue vehicle.

After the arrest investigators located a handgun on the front floorboard and spent casings throughout the vehicle.

Milwaukee police were subsequently contacted to check on the welfare of the wife who had taken out a restraining order only days prior. Upon arrival at the residence, no one would answer the door and empty shell casings were located in the driveway. She was safely located several hours later.

The suspect remains in custody at the Sheriff’s Office on several weapons charges, felony eluding and fourth offense OWI.