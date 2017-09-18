× Good Samaritan drowns while trying to help kids from Greenfield who were playing in water

GRANT COUNTY — A 37-year-old East Troy man drowned in the Wisconsin River on Saturday, September 16th.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Grant County sheriff’s officials said the victim, identified as Scott Myren, went to help some kids who were playing in the water when it appeared a couple of them were in trouble. The kids were part of a church group from Greenfield. They were canoeing on the river and stopped at a sandbar, where they were playing in the water.

Myren stepped off the sandbar and was pulled under by the current. He didn’t resurface.

He was recovered from the water around 5:00 p.m. by search and rescue officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No life jackets were used during this incident, sheriff’s officials said.