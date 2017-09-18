Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Growing hops for flavoring beer is popular among home brewers as well as craft breweries. The vigorous vines are so beautiful that they can be grown just for that. Learn about the special considerations when growing hops at home.

More than any other plant, chrysanthemums are “the” fall plant. Tips for buying them now and other ways to grow them will be discussed.

There are many more colorful and interesting decorative plants to add fall beauty to your yard and planters. See what they are and learn a few tips to caring for them until frost and beyond.

