Pasta alternatives that pack fewer calories and carbs — and the one tool you need to make them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Love pasta but not the carbs and calories that come with it? It might be time for you to invest in a spiralizer. Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with how this little tool can help you create healthier pasta alternatives.

You can make that happen with the creation of zoodles! Zucchini + Noodles = Zoodles

A simple spiralizer tool has made it easy to create alternative pasta noodles from zucchini and beets to carrots and cucumbers.

Shrimp Pad Thai with Zoodles

1 medium zucchini, spiralized

olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 medium red pepper, sliced thin

1 cup purple cabbage, shredded

1 cup bean sprouts

1 cup frozen edamame

2 cups cooked shrimp, thawed

handful of cilantro

For the sauce:

¼ cup peanut butter

1 lime, freshly juiced

1 tablespoon tamari

2-3 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon honey

Directions:

Spiralize the zucchini (or if you don’t have a spiralizer, use a ribbon peeler to slice it into ribbons) Heat olive oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Sauté garlic for two minutes and then add in peppers, purple cabbage, bean sprouts, edamame, and shrimp and continue to sauté. When veggies are slightly softened and shrimp is heated, throw in the zucchini noodles to heat them up. Mix all sauce ingredients together in a mason jar and shake well. Use water to thin to reach desired consistency. Plate warm zucchini shrimp mixture. Drizzle with peanut butter sauce. Top with cilantro and serve.

Other fun toppings include raw pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds or sunflower seeds.