Prosecutors: Father charged in deaths of 3 children killed 2 with belt

YOLO COUNTY, California — A father charged with murder in the deaths of his three children has pleaded not guilty.

Yolo County authorities say 32-year-old Robert William Hodges entered the not guilty plea Monday during his first court appearance.

He was charged earlier in the day with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 11-year-old Kelvin Hodges, 9-year-old Julie Hodges and Lucas Hodges, nearly eight months.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said the two older children were killed with a belt but would not say how it was used or give other details, including a motive.

Prosecutors also charged Hodges with the attempted murder of his wife.

Deputy public defender Ron Johnson, who represented Hodges, did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.