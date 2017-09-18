“So much pain and suffering:” Investigation underway after dog found with burns all over her body

TULSA, Oklahoma — Authorities are investigating after a dog was found with burns all over her body Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Tulsa had to use bolt cutters to remove a chain from the dog’s neck.

The Humane Society is currently working with law enforcement to provide reports to aid in the investigation.

Millie is currently resting at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center.

Read the full Facebook post below: “Hi Friends! A quick update on Millie, the dog we took in yesterday morning with the burns all over her body. Upon entry we were able to get her over to VCA Woodland East Animal Hospital to get checked out and once she returned she got a bath (holy fleas!) to help soothe her skin. We had to use bolt cutters to remove the chain from her neck, as she had clearly grown since it was put on her. She is resting comfortably at our Adoption Center enjoying treats and toys and learning the joys of being a dog. We are in talks with local law enforcement to provide them all of our reports so that they can continue their investigation as to who caused this sweet baby so much pain and suffering. A huge Thank you to the woman who spotted her and knew that it wasn’t right, the Sheriff department, and our friends at VCA East for getting her in so quickly!”