Suspect in custody following “active shooter” incident at Bayshore Town Center

GLENDALE — A suspect is in custody following an “active shooter” incident Monday evening, September 18th at Bayshore Town Center.

Glendale police said no one was hurt.

Police said the scene is safe, and the lone suspect was arrested without incident. There’s no danger to the public, and roads in the area are open.

