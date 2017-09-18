Tracking a tasty trend: Grain bowls

Not since cereal has a meal in a bowl been so popular. Grain bowls and power bowls have been showing up more and more on restaurant menus, and now they’re lining the supermarket freezer shelves.

These convenient meals come in all sorts of combinations and flavors. There are four that Consumer Reports says are worth trying.

Amy’s Light & Lean Quinoa Black Beans with Butternut Squash and Chard.Quinoa and plenty of black beans coupled with vegetables are enhanced with hints of garlic and ginger.

If you like Indian food, try Luvo’s Planted Power Bowl Great Karma Coconut Curry. It has plenty of veggies, chickpeas, and lentils in a flavorful spicy curry sauce.

If you can handle the heat, Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Unwrapped Burrito Bowl brings a lot of it, with flavorful rice, beans, and corn. The tomatillo sauce adds a bit of citrus taste.

Kashi’s Chimichurri Quinoa Bowl is a bold, spicy mix of red quinoa, lentils, beans and veggies in a tangy chimichurri-style sauce. And, like the others, it supplies at least a third of your daily fiber needs.

Recent studies say that replacing refined grains in your diet – like white rice and white bread – with whole grains like the ones in these bowls, can actually help you manage your weight.

