19-year-old Bayside man in custody following incident at Bayshore Town Center

GLENDALE — Police say a 19-year-old Bayside resident is in custody following a weapons complaint at Bayshore Town Center on Monday evening, September 18th.

Officials indicated in a news release that officers were first dispatched to Bayshore just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday. They responded to a report of a subject with a gun on the roof above BD’s Mongolian Grill.

Officers made contact with the suspect on the roof and he was taken into custody without incident. A BB pistol was located at the scene.

Nobody was hurt — and there was no property damage reported as a result of this incident.

Officials say this case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charging when the investigation is concluded.