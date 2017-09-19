“A problem worth taking on:” Students at Oconomowoc H.S. watch new documentary on opioid epidemic

OCONOMOWOC — Students at Oconomowoc High School were some of the first to seen an eye-opening film about opioid addiction. The hope is every high school student in Wisconsin will get the opportunity to watch it.

The full-length documentary, produced with partners like Aurora Health Care and the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office aims to empower families and communities to talk about opioid addiction and how to overcome it.

As the upperclassemen settled into theater seats Tuesday, September 19th, younger students like Hannah Duffield were already recapping what they saw.

“I’m glad they talked more about addiction rather than just telling us not to do drugs,” Duffield said.

“We are right now in the midst of an epidemic,” Madison Musselman said.

On Tuesday, every student at Oconomowoc High School watched the new documentary titled “Straight Forward: The Truth About Addiction.”

“People that are addicted, their families and their friends, everyone is impacted by it,” Duffield said.

The film features real-life stories from young people in Wisconsin, who recount their path to addiction and recovery.

“This really was an approach of empowerment for our teens and our community,” Skye Tikkanen, addiction specialist and co-producer said.

The documentary was produced by WisconsinEye, a non-profit public affairs cable network based in Madison.

“If we help one young person avoid the trap of addiction, we will have considered this a success,” Jon Henkes with WisconsinEye said.

The films creators said their point isn’t to try to scare people away from drugs, but face the perils of addiction head on and drive home a message of hope that recovery is possible.

“There are people who recover, and this is a tackle-able problem for our community and one worth taking on,” Principal Joseph Moylan said.

On Tuesday evening, Oconomowoc High School will host a public premiere of the documentary, and FOX6’s Stephanie Grady will be moderating a discussion afterwards. That event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Oconomowoc High School.