Davante Adams on catching Rodgers’ 299th TD pass on path to 300: “Huge milestone; happy for him”

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back Sunday, September 24th when the Cincinnati Bengals come to Lambeau Field. Packers WR Davante Adams talked with FOX6 about the big picture after the 34-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 17th in an NFC Championship rematch.

“Two new tackles that haven’t really played in the NFL before, let alone started. You got a banged up defense — a lot of guys going down, so we made the most of what we could do. I feel like there were different spots in the game where we could have capitalized a little bit better and put ourselves in a better position, but you know, it’s a lot of new things that, you know, that the adversity aspect set in and I felt like we fought through that in the second half so we can kind of use the positives from the second half and snowball that over to the next game,” Adams said.

FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey: “It’s only Week 2 of the season, but can an offense have an identity two weeks into a season and if so what is it?”

“Yeah, I mean, I think we already established our identity. We have pretty much a lot the same guys from last year and you guys know what we’ve been through. We’ve been through a lot as a team. Lost a lot of games in a row last year. Pretty much had to play all playoff games halfway through the season until the end — winning the rest just to get in the playoffs, so we’ve showed a lot of resolve in the past and had the same guys on the field, so I feel like it’s a lot of the same thing. We just gotta kind of figure it out and which we always do so we will be fine,” Adams said.

Sharkey: “Fourth season. Obviously the team makes goals every year. Do you make personal goals for yourself and if so what are some of them this year?”

“My goals are not really number based because being a receiver, you can’t. I’m not a running back. I can’t, the ball isn’t for sure going to come to me each time, so I just try to make sure my film looks as good as possible — make sure I’m getting open, create separation, making all the plays that are there, capitalizing on all the play-making opportunities that’s going to continue to have my quarterback trusting me and throw those balls down field and the more we can capitalize on those, the more they will come during the season,” Adams said.

Sharkey: “Speaking of your quarterback, fastest to 300 touchdowns. You caught impressive number 299. Tell me a little bit about what you were seeing out there on that play and what it’s been like working with Aaron Rodgers.”

“Well that was kind of disappointing because I caught his 200th, so if I would have scored on the slant that was almost to the one, I would have had 300 too. That would have been pretty special, but I’m proud of him. Obviously it’s kind of weird even saying you are proud of Aaron because of the type of plays that he’s done, but that’s a huge milestone and I’m happy for him and I wish I could have got that 300th for him, but I know that there will be plenty more to come and hopefully I’ll get 400,” Adams said.

Sharkey: “And do you think, kind of wrapping things up, that the adversity that you went through last year kind of proves that you could do anything and Week 2 in the season 1-1 not 2-0, where you’d like to be, but do you feel confident about this group moving forward?”

“Oh yeah, I mean, credit to Atlanta. They got a great team and they got a solid defense and a really fast high-powered offense so it’s not like we’re just out there playing with scrubs and we lost. It’s a real quality opponent and sometimes you got to take your hat off to them and there’s other factors that kind of go into the game as well, with injuries and things like that, that you can’t control so I hope we get them again it will be fun hopefully we can get that revenge this next time,” Adams said.

You can hear more from Adams during “Inside the Huddle,” on FOX6 Wednesday night at 11:05 p.m. and again Saturday at 6:30 a.m.