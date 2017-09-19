“Extensive operation” busted: 19 arrested, 2 more sought in nationwide drug conspiracy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 19 people were arrested on federal drug charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, September 19th to say the suspects were part of a nationwide drug conspiracy.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the cases involve the distribution of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines. The arrests all happened Tuesday, September 19th. The investigation has been taking place for the last couple of years. Federal, state and local law enforcement teamed up.

In addition to the drugs, authorities seized weapons and $1.3 million in cash.

Investigators say the suspects were trafficking the drugs in hidden compartments in vehicles and transporting them on commercial auto carriers. The drugs were coming from California, Illinois and Mexico.

U.S. Attorney Greg Haanstad said he expects the bust to make a big difference in our area.

"We expect this to make a significant dent in trafficking in the area. Again, this was an extensive operation involving large quantities of controlled substances that took place across state borders, even international borders to the extent that some of these sources of supply are in Mexico," Haanstad said.

In addition to the 19 arrests, investigators are still looking for two individuals. If convicted of the federal charges, they could face life in prison.