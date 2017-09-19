“It’s kind of unsettling:” ALDI robbery possibly connected to others

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Police in the Town of Brookfield are looking for the man who held up an ALDI store here this past weekend. Investigators in other communities say they believe it was the same suspect who robbed the ALDI stores in their towns.

The robbery put several stores on lockdown on Saturday night, September 16th. Town of Brookfield Police confirmed Tuesday, September 19th they are working with other departments to see if Saturday’s robbery was connected to other ALDI robberies in recent months.

In broad daylight Tuesday, the only people leaving the Aldi on Bluemound Road were shoppers.

“Here we are. We’re shopping here because this is our ‘go to’ store,” said Thomas Taylor, “We don’t think twice.”

Taylor said while he is not afraid, he is disturbed by the details of Saturday night’s armed robbery.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect as he came into the store. Officers say they were able to see the man with a handgun, escorting three employees through the store. Two of the workers were able to escape on their own. The third hid inside until police could get to her.

“It’s kind of unsettling,” Taylor said.

An ALDI spokeswoman said in a statement:

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers, employees and the community. We’re cooperating fully with the Brookfield Police Department as they investigate this unfortunate incident.”

The ALDI spokeswoman declined to answer any questions, including whether the store was considering implementing additional security measures to protect employees.

The Town of Brookfield robbery is at least the fifth armed robbery of an ALDI store since March. FOX6 News has confirmed the stores in Waukesha, Oconomowoc, South Milwaukee, and Greenfield have also been targeted.

South Milwaukee Police Chief Ann Wellens said Tuesday her investigators believe the suspect in their case is the same man responsible for other ALDI robberies.

A sketch provided by Oconomowoc police shows the suspect in a Chicago Bulls hat. The Greenfield police report describes the suspect as wearing a Chicago Bulls hat. Another similarity is the robberies have happened around 8:00 p.m.

Taylor said he will continue to do his shopping under the sun.

“We don’t shop here at night. We’re doing other things in the evening and shopping isn’t one of them,” Taylor said.