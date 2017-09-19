Man accused of carjacking 68-year-old woman in Pick ‘n Save parking lot; leading police on pursuit

BROWN DEER — An 18-year-old man was arrested, accused of carjacking a 68-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Pick ‘n Save store on Green Bay Road in Brown Deer, and then leading police on a pursuit.

It happened Tuesday, September 19th around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was approached by the suspect at her vehicle, and he forcefully took the keys from her, entered her vehicle and headed south on Green Bay.

An officer in the area attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop, and a pursuit was initiated. It continued into Milwaukee.

The suspect stopped the vehicle near 76th and Good Hope and the 18-year-old was arrested. He was taken to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility, and charges were referred to the district attorney.