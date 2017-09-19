“Never thought I’d be in a hurricane:” South Milwaukee couple stuck in Puerto Rico as Maria approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUERTO RICO -- Puerto Rico, where more than 45,000 homes and businesses are still without power after Hurricane Irma, braced Tuesday night, September 19th for an even more powerful blow as Maria headed directly for the US territory. Many of its 3.4 million residents live on the eastern half of the island, which forecasters worry will endure the brunt of the most powerful hurricane ever to hit Puerto Rico. A South Milwaukee couple is stuck in Puerto Rico -- directly in Maria's path.

Luis Millan and his girlfriend Alexis Oakes spoke with FOX6 Tuesday via FaceTime.

They're celebrating their anniversary in San Juan, and didn't realize Maria was brewing until a few days ago. By then it was too late. They tried getting an early flight out of San Juan, but everything was booked.

They turned their camera Tuesday, showing us the strong winds and large waves.

Millan said they're bracing for the worst, but hoping for the best.

"I never thought I would be in a hurricane being from Wisconsin, you know? Thankfully we're in a hotel and we got staff here who, they are providing food, drinks, and shelter for us so we're blessed for that," Millan said.

They were able to get to a grocery store to stock up on necessities just in case.

Their flight home is scheduled for Friday.