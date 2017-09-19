× Official White House Christmas tree will head to Washington, D.C. from Wisconsin! 🎄

SHAWANO COUNTY — The official White House Christmas tree is coming from Wisconsin!

According to WLUK, Jim, Diane and David Chapman, owners of Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin were crowned the winners of the National Christmas Tree Contest. Therefore, they’ll be working with Hanauer’s Christmas Tree Farms in Shawano to provide the tree.

The tree will be selected Monday, September 25th, and it’ll eventually be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

Officials say since White House Christmas trees must be between 18 and 19 feet tall and most commercial Christmas tree growers do not have trees that tall, they’ll work with the Shawano Christmas tree farm for the tree.

Harvest of the tree will take place in late November.

Winners of the National Christmas Tree Association’s National Tree Contest have provided the official White House Christmas Tree since 1966.