Packers look to get back to winning ways when Cincy comes to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to their winning ways when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24th.

According to Packers.com, this will be just the sixth time the Bengals have played in Green Bay — and the first time since 2009 when they beat the Packers, 31-24.

The Packers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak against Cincinnati and record their first victory over the Bengals since 1998.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy (since 2006), the Packers are 15-7 at home against AFC opponents. Green Bay’s .682 winning percentage is tied with Philadelphia for No. 3 in the NFC and behind Arizona (16-6, .727) and Seattle (17-5, .773).

Dating back to 2006, Green Bay has outscored AFC opponents by 178 points at Lambeau Field, ranking No. 1 among NFC teams and No.

7 in the NFL.

The Packers will play two games in five days, as they face the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. It is the 12th straight year that Green Bay and Chicago will meet in primetime and the third consecutive season that they will play on Thursday night.