“Put my best foot forward:” Men’s Conference 2017 prepares men for their career journey

MILWAUKEE — Finding a job for some men in Milwaukee got a little easier on Tuesday, September 19th, proving a simple lesson on how to tie a tie can make all the difference.

“I am hoping to put my best foot forward,” said Antonio Williamson, looking for a job.

The Men’s Conference 2017, hosted by ManpowerGroup and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, was an opportunity for Williamson to polish his appearance, interview skills and resume.

“I have had part-time jobs, seasonal [jobs at] Miller Park, State Fair. Now I need full-time. It has been a while since I had full-time,” said Williamson.

The conference was for men in the area struggling to find work.

“Some of them, it is their background. Some of them just haven’t had the proper training. Some of them are just having bad luck,” said Joel Peterson, United Way.

At the conference, the goal was to give them the skills and the confidence to change that.

“You’re not alone in your quest to find employment. There are resources out here,” said Peterson.

The men also received a button-down shirt, dress socks and a tie.

“We want to make sure their look matches their skill set,” said Peterson.

Employers from five Milwaukee companies were on hand to do on-the-spot interviews as well as schedule interviews for later dates with attendees. Some of those employers included Manpower, Batteries Plus and Palermo’s.

“I want them to know I am going to do the best job,” said Williamson.

The conference was a free, one-day workshop for men only. A women’s job seminar will be held on November 9th.