Zoning board gives initial go-ahead to turn former MPS school into Extended Stay hotel

Posted 9:35 pm, September 19, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — A plan to convert a former Milwaukee Public Schools building into a hotel is starting to take shape.

A city zoning board gave the initial go-ahead to sell the former Wisconsin Avenue School near 27th and Wisconsin to the Ambassador.

The property would be sold for $200,000. On top of that would be an estimated $500,000 in redevelopment costs to get rid of asbestos and lead-based paint.

Ambassador officials want to turn the property into an Extended Stay-All Suite Hotel, which would be completed by summer of 2019.