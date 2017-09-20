Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s open to improvements to concealed gun law

MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s open to making improvements to Wisconsin’s concealed weapons law.

But he’s not committing yet to a Republican-backed bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without meeting the current training and licensing requirements.

Vos said Wednesday he does support a provision in the bill allowing license holders to keep concealed weapons in and near their vehicles on school grounds. Vos says, “If there are improvements that can be made without harming the public, of course I am open to those.”

But Vos says in general he believes the current process has worked well.

A so-called “right to carry” bill passed a state Senate committee on Tuesday.