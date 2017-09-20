× Body of 15-year-old boy found in Town of Dover pond, 1 in custody

TOWN OF DOVER — Officials from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office say they are conducting a death investigation in the area of Deer Meadow Dr and Felicia Run in the Town of Dover.

The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from a small residential pond.

This death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. However, FOX6 News has learned one person has been arrested in connection with this case.

