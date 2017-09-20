Bucks look to fill roster of talent to perform national anthem; “We have 41 slots available”

MILWAUKEE — Tryouts were held by the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, September 20th. They weren’t tryouts to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. But you would still have your time on center court.

There are about 40 home games next season inside the BMO Harris Bradley Center — and each game is kicked off by a rendition of our national anthem. The Bucks are now filling a roster of local talent to perform the Star Spangled Banner.

Alex Schmidt was one of the dozens of people who auditioned to perform the anthem at a Bucks game. He warmed up to the idea several years ago.

“This is my third year in a row auditioning and I’m hoping third time is the charm,” Schmidt said.

“We have 41 slots available right now so. My job is to fill them with the best quality candidates we can find,” said Molly McQuade, Live Programming & Entertainment.

It was clear on Wednesday that a majority of performers have a real shot — including Alex Schmidt. But for everyone auditioning, they have to wait up to a week to find out if they’ve made the cut.

“I’m hoping I get a phone call. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” Schmidt said.